LARSEN, Karen Ruth, 65, of Glen Allen, claimed the promise of the resurrection on October 19, 2020. Karen is survived by her loving sister, Barbara J. Henderson (Alan); her loving kitty "Pumpkin"; nieces, Kimberly C. Stanley (Tim) and Marissa L. Villapando (Frank); nephews, M. Todd Henderson and C. Jonathan Larsen (Jean); godsons, Mason and Dawson Henderson; as well as great-nieces and nephews, Madison Dickason (Matt), Kameron Stanley, Emelia Larsen, Grady, Andrew and Nathan Larsen and Daniel and Joey Villapando. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Carl E. "Chick" Larsen; her mother, Dorothy M. Larsen; and her brother, Carl "Dan" Larsen. Educated at Union Institute, Cornell School of Industrial Relations and University of Richmond, her 35-year HR management career included positions with CSX Corporation, Richmond Times-Dispatch and Coventry Health Care. In 2016, Karen launched her human resources consulting company, HR-TABS, LLC. Karen was a longtime member of Highland Park UMC. Through the years she had been an avid supporter of community groups, needy children worldwide and the SPCA no-kill shelters. Karen loved sun-soaked days at the beach and being with friends. Her laugh and sense of humor were infectious and she treasured all of her relationships. There will be a memorial service and a Celebration of Life gathering after the holidays and the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed. This will be announced once the details have been finalized. If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Karen's honor, she would suggest the Christian Children's Fund or the Richmond SPCA. Looking forward to celebrating her life with our family, friends and colleagues. bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.