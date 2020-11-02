Menu
Lucius Levi Holmes Jr.
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
HOLMES, Lucius Levi, Jr., 81, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, October 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife, Verlestine (Tina) W. Holmes; his parents, Lucius Sr. and Susie Holmes. He leaves cherished memories to his daughter, Tuwanda Renay Holmes; brother, Matthew (Patricia) Holmes Sr.; nephew, Matthew Holmes Jr.; great-niece, Kaitlyn Holmes; sisters-in-law, Janice Moore (Steven) and Janet W. Jones; brother-in-law, Dewey Barnett III (Barbara); godchildren, Justin (Dorrien) and Thomas Jr. Ford, Elana (Michael) Washington, Alana Smith, Taneka and Lamar Williams; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Celebration of Life service 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Nov
4
Celebration of Life
9:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
October 30, 2020
Tawanda, Our condolences to you and your family in the passing of one of our beloved neighbor. May you find comfort in God during your low times
George, Brenda and D'Wayne Anderson
October 30, 2020

My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
October 30, 2020

I am sorry for your loss may our loving and caring God remember your loved during the resurrect. Act 24:15.
Neighbor
October 30, 2020