HOLMES, Lucius Levi, Jr., 81, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, October 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife, Verlestine (Tina) W. Holmes; his parents, Lucius Sr. and Susie Holmes. He leaves cherished memories to his daughter, Tuwanda Renay Holmes; brother, Matthew (Patricia) Holmes Sr.; nephew, Matthew Holmes Jr.; great-niece, Kaitlyn Holmes; sisters-in-law, Janice Moore (Steven) and Janet W. Jones; brother-in-law, Dewey Barnett III (Barbara); godchildren, Justin (Dorrien) and Thomas Jr. Ford, Elana (Michael) Washington, Alana Smith, Taneka and Lamar Williams; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Celebration of Life service 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.