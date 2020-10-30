Menu
KELLY, Deacon Ollie Marion, 90, of Mechanicsville, received her wings Monday, October 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Grover and Fannie Johnson; and daughter, Lena M. Williams. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Katherine Scott (William), Melvin Dabney Sr. and Wayne Dabney; grandchildren, Kimberly and Christopher Williams, Melvin Dabney Jr. and Shannon Dice, Katina and Candice Scott; great-granddaughters, Tabitha and Tiffany Dabney; great-great-granddaughter, Daria Nicholson; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at March Funeral Home, live streaming available on the website. Interment Hanover Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2020.
