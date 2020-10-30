HUDSON, Larry James, 68, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Friday, October 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Hudson; two brothers, Desmond and Darnell Hudson. Larry was a member of The Rock Christian Center Ministries, Richmond, Va. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where viewing will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, and where funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. Bishop Ralland Robinson Sr. officiating.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2020.