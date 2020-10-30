Menu
Larry James Hudson
HUDSON, Larry James, 68, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Friday, October 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Hudson; two brothers, Desmond and Darnell Hudson. Larry was a member of The Rock Christian Center Ministries, Richmond, Va. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where viewing will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, and where funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. Bishop Ralland Robinson Sr. officiating.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2020.
Rest in paradise my friend, you will be greatly missed.
Anita Griffin
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
October 30, 2020