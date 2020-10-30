KETTNER, Dorothy Shultz, age 99, on October 16, 2020, entered the house of our Heavenly Father and was reunited with the love of her life, husband of 73 years, John Francis Kettner, who preceded her in death March 31, 2019. She is survived by her eight adoring children, Marsha Kettner, Kathy McCollum (Frank), C. Christopher Kettner (Pamela), Carol Furcron (Ricky), Susan King, Mark Kettner, Michael Kettner (Lisa), Joanne Cortinas (Tony). She was also blessed with 14 cherished grandchildren, Kristie Cassady (David), Kim Falchi, Dodie Bishop Manson, Paige Kettner, Ryanne Kettner, Vicki Fitzwater (Andy), Brian Hebner (Ashley), David Magee (Ikumi), Angela Reed (Kenny), Kevin Reed (Ashley), Johnathan Kettner, Jennifer Forte, Melissa Cole, Nick Kettner (Kelsey); and 25 treasured great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a loving sister, Frances Gwin; brother, Gerald Shultz (Mary); and niece, Ann Frances Albrecht. While their song, "I'll Get By As Long As I Have You" is playing softly, John and Dorothy begin their eternal dance. The love story lives on... A private service to be held 1 p.m. November 4, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church. The family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.