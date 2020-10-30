BUTLER, Deaconess Lucille, Born January 13, 1942. She gained her heavenly wings on October 27, 2020. Lucille was preceded in death by her father, Ollie Scott; mother, Helen Scott; and sister, Francine Brown. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 63 years, Willie Butler Sr.; four sons, Willie Jr. (Tracey), Gary, Jeffery (Catherine) and Rodney (Elita); one devoted daughter, Gina; brother, Ollie Scott (Hongmei); four sisters, Mary Minor, Yvonne Scott, Yolanda Meacham, Jarretta Burrell (George); one stepsister, Carolyn Power; one goddaughter, Lorraine Banks; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; among them devoted granddaughter, Kennia Butler; and devoted friend for over 50 years, Eugenia Robinson. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral service Saturday, October 31, 2020, 12 p.m. at United Nations Church, 214 Cowardin Ave. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2020.