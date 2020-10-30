TYSON, Samantha Gale "Sammy", 25, of Henrico, died October 24, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Bootwright; brother, Russell Bootwright; the love of her life, Joseph Moore; and their son, Mason; son, Dustin; aunts, Jane Whitely and Jo Ann Orlandi; cousins, Jessica (Eric) and Jennifer (Bryan); and their daughter, Stella. Sammy will also be missed by many extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her father, William Bootwright; and her maternal grandmother, Laura "Maw Maw" Whitely.



With her "light up the room" smile, sparkling blue eyes and bubbly personality, Sammy was a presence wherever she went. Beautiful, smart and strong-willed, she achieved any goal she set.



Her longtime dream of becoming a nurse was soon to become a reality, as she was at the top of her class and close to graduating. She was so very proud of that.



What was most important to Sammy was her family and that she was the mother of two precious sons. She will forever be missed by them.



Visitation for family and close friends will be Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. Burial will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2020.