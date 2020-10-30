SIMMONS, David A., doctor and Army veteran, age 85, of Glen Allen, went to join his Lord in Heaven on October 28, 2020. He was born July 25, 1935, in Flint, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca S. Simmons; children, John, Laura and William Simmons; grandchildren, Cameron and Ian Simmons; his stepson, Ken Newsome, his wife, Linda Newsome and their children, David Lee, Jennifer, Alex and Sarah; and several adorable great-grandchildren. Dr. Simmons was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Thomas Simmons and Dorothy Pearl Borton Simmons of Flint, Michigan; and his son, Richard Simmons.



Dr. Simmons spent over 50 years in direct patient health care delivery, clinical engineering and management and health care consultation. David possessed three engineering degrees, including a Doctor of Science in Engineering Management from Indiana Northern University. He spent many years in both the Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Public Health Service in Indian Health Service Hospitals. In 1973, Dr. Simmons became the first Chief, Biomedical Engineer for Veterans Administration's 168 hospitals. Dr. Simmons was a prolific speaker and writer with dozens of books and publications in many different health care quality subject areas.



The family will receive friends at 12 noon Monday, November 2, 2020, where a funeral service will follow 1 p.m. at Bliley's- Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, Virginia 23228. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church of Glen Allen



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2020.