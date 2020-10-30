Menu
James R. Branch
BRANCH, James R., departed this life October 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert Branch Sr. and Ashton Alease White. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Jerlis-Mae Branch; one sister, Mary Frances Taylor; five children, James Robert Branch III, Tyrone Edward Branch (Nancy), Delma Louise DeVore (John), Patricia Ann Moore (James), Michelle Denise Baylor (David); nine grandchildren, Crystal, John II, Ashton, Marcus, Jordan, Lauryn, Asha, Sydney and Taylor; two devoted nieces, Veralyn Goode (Rod), Betsy Daniel (Joseph); and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Refuge Temple Assembly of Yahweh, 512 N. 1st Street (at the corner of 1st and Clay Streets), Richmond, Va., at 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. His remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2020.
My condolences to the family.Elder Branch will be missed at the Temple .Prayer and comfort the family.
Seevon Y Hunter
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
October 30, 2020