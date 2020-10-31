LATNEY, Lester J., 70, of Ashland, departed this life October 27, 2020. Surviving are his siblings, Gladys Cooper (Conway), James Henry (Mary), Daisy Peterson and Charlotte Winston (Aubrey); and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be Sunday, November 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside service Monday, November 2, 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2020.