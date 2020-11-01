MEARS, Theresa Ellen, 59, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Elwood Lee Mears Sr.; and brother, Elwood Jr. She is survived by her mother, Edna Childress; brother, Garland Childress; sister, Donna Childress; six nieces and nephews and numerous other family members. She graduated from Bluestone High School, class of '77. She studied business administration and history at Winthrop University. She was the Director of Operations for Chesterfield Auto Parts for over 20 years. Her favorite hobbies in life were quilting, cooking and racing. "She loved life and her door was always open." A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.