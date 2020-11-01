MCKINNEY, Warsenia Gentry, 87, of Sandston, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. McKinney. In her spare time, Warsenia enjoyed quilting and gardening. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kenny McKinney (Lisa), Kim Peters (David); grandchildren, Hunter and Chase McKinney, John, Kevin and Travis Peters; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Debbie Garrett, Wiley Gentry, Ray Gentry. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.