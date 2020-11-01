ONESTY, Doris Morris, of Williamsburg, Va., passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born in Amelia, Virginia on August 4, 1930, to Ilie Townes and Maude Etta Morris. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lelia; sister, Pauline; brother, Stanley; grandson, Zachary Keith; and husband, Charles "Dick" Onesty. Doris is survived by her son, Richard and his wife, Lynn; her son, Frank and his wife, Chrissy; grandson, Nicholas; granddaughters, Alex, Morgan, Amber, Alexis; as well as nieces and nephews. Doris married Charles "Dick" in November of 1959. Throughout their marriage they lived in Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Florida. Doris was an avid NASCAR fan and had a love for animals, especially dogs. She adopted/rescued many dogs over the years, and would love if others did the same in her memory. Doris (mom/grammy/grandma) deeply loved her family and will be missed by all. A graveside service was held at Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield, Va., on Friday, October 30, 2020, to celebrate her life and to honor her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.