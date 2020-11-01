MORRIS, Galen A., Sr., "Billy," 70, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord and his daughter, Tabitha on Friday, October 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dar Morris; a son, Galen A. Morris Jr.; daughter, Emily Morris; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a large circle of extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 2, in Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.