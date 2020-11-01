Menu
Galen A. Morris Sr.
MORRIS, Galen A., Sr., "Billy," 70, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord and his daughter, Tabitha on Friday, October 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dar Morris; a son, Galen A. Morris Jr.; daughter, Emily Morris; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a large circle of extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 2, in Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Maury Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes
