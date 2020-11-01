FLORES, Andrew F. Sr., a Virginia resident, closed the final chapter of a life well-lived on Monday, October 26, 2020. Mr. Flores was born August 30, 1940, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Louis and Christina Flores. He was in the first graduating class of LSUNO (University of New Orleans). In his long and storied career, he had a hand in developing the economies of multiple cities and states. He loved family. He respected tradition. His laugh could fill a room. He loved music, especially when it had roots in his beloved city of New Orleans. His love story with his wife, Jackie spanned 57 years. In every way a life can be measured, his was an amazing success. Andy is survived by his wife, Jackie; five children, Tracey, Andrew Jr., James, John and Mary; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Kathleen Cangelosi. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John, Angelo and Louis; and his sister, Wihelmena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Glen Allen, Va., on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the University of New Orleans, The Wounded Warrior Project
or The National Kidney Foundation
. Condolences may be left for the family and livestream link that will be active 10 a.m. November 4, can be found at www.blileys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.