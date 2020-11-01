Menu
Gail Antone Bruch
BRUCH, Gail Antone, 80, of Richmond, Va., returned to our Lord October 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Donald Bruch; parents, Louis Fredrick Jr. and Cleo Orr Antone; and granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Bruch. Gail is survived by her children, Christopher (Blair), Stephen (Kimie), Susan Trenkle (Mike), Amy Shifflett and Jennifer Carroll (Stephen); siblings, Sue Bradley Meers, Louis Fredrick Antone III and William Edward Antone; sister-in-law, Mary Bruch; and 11 grandchildren. Gail was a registered nurse who worked over 40 years in the Bon Secours Health System at St. Mary's Hospital, Home Health and Hospice. She was a devoted mother who adored her grandchildren. She was full of life and had a welcoming heart. A private Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11 a.m. A livestream link is available at www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Bon Secours Ministries, Attn: Sr. Elaine Davia, 1525 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville, Md. 21104. No flowers please.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
livestream link is available at www.blileys.com
I am so sorry to hear about Gail. I babysat for the family many, many years ago. She was such a kind, sweet person. She will be missed by all who knew her. I am keeping the family in my thoughts and prayers.
Judy Seay Goodwin
November 1, 2020
I worked with your mother many years ago at Sy Marys. She was always smiling and so sweet to be around She was so proud of her children and grandchildren. Rest in peace.
Charlene Meredith
October 31, 2020
Wonderful memories of Gail as a colleague and friend, job sharing hospice care. Blessings to all who will miss her sweet smile and kind heart, and thankful that we will see her again in Glory.
Connie Glass
October 30, 2020