BRADBERRY, Joe Lenard, 72, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord October 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Leverta Bradberry. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Hilda Bradberry; daughter, Jessica Harvey (John); grandchildren, Jordan Lee and Harrison Tucker; and many other loving relatives and friends. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.