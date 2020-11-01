LAMB, Jimmy L., 78, of Chesterfield, Va., died peacefully on October 27, 2020. He was a man of few words and great integrity, and he was deeply loved by his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Annetta Lamb; his son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Sheila; his daughter, Megan and son-in-law, Landon Zee; his five grandchildren, Emily and Dylan Lamb and Brayden, Ryan and Jenna Zee; his two sisters, Julia Bice and Jennifer Ferris (Bill); and one brother, Danny Lamb (Linda); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Dorma Lamb, of Ellisville, Mo. Jim retired from Philip Morris after a 25-year career. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.