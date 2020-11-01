Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eleanor B. Pennell
PENNELL, Eleanor B., age 92, widow of Jesse T. Pennell, passed on October 25, 2020, in Muskegon, Michigan. She was born in Lynn, Mass. A loving mother and grandmother, she devoted her life to family and friends. She leaves a daughter, Janet Harris (Mark) of Muskegon, Michigan; sons, Stewart and Alan (Debra); four grandchildren, Jennifer and Emily Harris and Jessie and Stephen Collins; nephews, Billy and Richard Pierce and families. She was preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Pierce; and brother, Richard Braid. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home – Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chamberlayne Heights UMC Nurture Team.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116
Nov
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum
10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
November 1, 2020