WARE, Henry Neill, 92, of Dunnsville, Virginia, died at his home, Bellevue Farm on October 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Latane Ware Ware (Betsy); his parents, Dr. Macon Ware and Kathryn Byrne Ware; and his siblings, Byrne Ware Waggoner, Edward Macon Ware and Ann Ware Fry. He is survived by three children, Henry Neill Ware Jr. (Marilynn), Elizabeth Ware Katona (Scot) and Lucile Ware McCarthy (Chip); seven grandchildren, Henry Neill Ware III (Jordan), Alexander Shepard Ware, Robert Lowry Ware, Scot Spencer Katona (Kerby), Elizabeth Neill Katona Harfmann (Dustin), Eugene Byrl McCarthy IV and Elizabeth Latane McCarthy; and five great-grandchildren, James Hutchins Ware, Emerson Ann Katona, Ella Scot Katona, Elizabeth Alexandra Harfmann, Anna Margaret Harfmann; and his faithful canine companion, Libby. Born in Falls Church, Virginia on June 25, 1928, Neill was the youngest of four children. In 1945, shortly after graduation from Fairfax High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served briefly in the Army of Occupation in Germany. Upon his discharge from the Army, he entered Duke University, graduating with a history degree in June 1951. Neill had met Betsy Ware, the love of his life, when he was 15 and they were married in 1952. They lived for most of their 63 years together at Bellevue Farm on the Rappahannock River below Ware's Wharf. Neill was a member of Rappahannock Christian Church for almost 70 years, where he served as a deacon and an elder. He was a Mason for over 60 years, serving as Master of Arlington Lodge in Millers Tavern, Virginia and as a District Deputy Grand Master for Masonic District 11. In 1966 Neill and his brother laid the cornerstone of a Masonic lodge named after his father, the Macon Ware Lodge in Falls Church, Virginia. Neill loved his family, his farm, the river, "good harmony" and sharing stories with anyone who would listen. Most of all he loved Betsy Ware. The family would like to thank his devoted caregivers, Barbara McNeely, Pat Drummond, Roberta (Missy) Bundy, Levern Miller and Thelma Garnett, Riverside Hospice and their staff, Barbara, Patricia, Jean and Cam, The Masonic Home of Virginia and Bay Aging. A burial service at the family cemetery will be private. A memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Masonic Home of Virginia c/o Arlington Lodge #102, P.O. Box 431, Millers Tavern, Va. 23115-0431 or Rappahannock Christian Church, P.O. Box 1111, Dunnsville, Va. 22454.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.