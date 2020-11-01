Menu
ESSIG, The Rev. Nancy Claire, 81, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Nancy was born on October 4, 1939, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Atlee L. Essig and Bernice G. Bowen Essig. She grew up in North Canton, Ohio and was a graduate of Ohio University. Nancy is survived by several cousins and many wonderful friends. Nancy was a longtime leader in scholarly publishing, working in New York City, later at Johns Hopkins University and retiring as the Director of the University of Virginia Press. After retiring in 2002, she graduated from the Union Presbyterian Seminary, Richmond, Va., and served as the Minister at the Burkeville Presbyterian Church. Nancy loved helping all people in any way she could - whether on a very large scale or with the most basic individual needs. Nancy was giving, fun and loved to travel. She had the most infectious laugh. All of us who knew her will dearly miss her. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, Charlottesville, Va. www.teaguefuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
