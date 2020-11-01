ROY, Linda Gray, passed away May 14, 2020. Born in Emory University Hospital January 20, 1943. She is survived by a sister, Betty Donaldson; niece, Debbie Epler; nephew, Bruce Donaldson (Kellie). She graduated fron North Side High School and Oglethorpe University with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. After college, she spent a summer touring Europe. She taught sixth grade in Atlanta City Schools for five years before moving to Richmond, Va., to become a consultant for Houghton Mifflin Publishers as a reading specialist. She loved Virginia and its rich history. She was an excellent Bridge player. She loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be at West Hampton Memorial Park November 7, 2020, at 10 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.