James Thomas Hodges
HODGES, James Thomas, 82, of Sandy Hook, Virginia, left this world to join his wife on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He is survived by three sons, Ronald of Chesterfield, Va., Steven of Henrico, Va. and Lee of Lawrenceville, Ga.; three sisters, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Goochland County. Online guestbook is available at www.lacyfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Lacy Funeral Home
1 Entry
Ronald Hodges
October 30, 2020