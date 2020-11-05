Menu
Waverly Trueheart Taylor
TAYLOR, Mr. Waverly Trueheart, 87, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center. He is survived by one brother, James Bank Sr.; three sisters, Eleanor Tyler, Pearline Taylor and June Jasper. Viewing will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, one hour prior to service from 1 to 2 p.m., Greenbrier Baptist Church cemetery. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland, Va. Reverend Darnell Carruthers officiating. www.mariangray

thomasfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Greenbrier Baptist Church Cemetery
Nov
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenbrier Baptist Church Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
In deepest sympathy. To the family may you find comfort that he has gained his wings and is now at peace. A great man . Gone but will never be forgotten.
Rosa Shepherdson
Friend
November 2, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
November 2, 2020
His Middle Name says it All
Ernest Tyler
October 31, 2020