WILLIAMS, Gerial Maria K., 64, of Powhatan, Va., formerly of Maidens, Va., passed away on October 24, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Clarence Lamont (Saundra) and Nelson Conrad Anderson; two granddaughters, Athena and Michaela Anderson; sister, Florence (Alexander) Coles; brother, Mason (Joyce) Kenney; half-brother, Robert Dabney; sister-in-law, Patricia C. Kenney; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and devoted kin, Clarissa and Frannetta. No services will be held.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.