GORDON, Geneva Salmon, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ricky H. Gordon; her sons, Ricky Jr. and Zachary Hunter; and her beloved dog, Ace. There will be a Celebration of Life held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. Calvary Baptist Church, 3394 River Rd. West, Goochland, Va. 23063. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude or a similiar charity.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.