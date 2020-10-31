MUNDY, Lois Lipscomb, 90, of Aylett, Va., passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd T. Mundy of 63 years. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Kathy Mundy; two grandsons, Larry, Kevin and his wife, Jaime Mundy; two great-grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Mundy; one sister, Grace W. Gammon (Carroll), all of Aylett. All services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2020.