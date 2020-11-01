MCCARN, Lois Jones, passed away on October 26, 2020, at the age of 105. Lois was born on January 26, 1915, to Thomas Warren and Pearl Condrey Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings; and husband, Ernest S. "Mac" McCarn. Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Susan M. Rothgeb and Carolyn M. Barker (Edlow); four grandchildren, Joseph Rothgeb, Michael Rothgeb, Laura Sabo (Greg) and Emily Johnston (Dixon); and three great-grandchildren, Oliver Sabo, Lois Sabo and Lindsey Johnston. Many others have been touched by her life including her closest niece, Phyllis Martin; other nieces, nephews, special friends; and James and Holly Barker and their children, Sloan and Jack, all of whom she considered to be her extended family. Lois was a lifelong resident of Richmond, Virginia, and a member of First Baptist Church. She was a voracious reader, never met a dog that she didn't love and talked endlessly about her family to anyone who would listen. A loving wife and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Lois was full of life until almost the end and will always be remembered for her wise advice and feisty spirit. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Masonic Home of Virginia for their compassionate care during her stay there. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Masonic Home of Virginia or the Richmond SPCA.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.