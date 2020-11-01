Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lillian Baker Shackelford
SHACKELFORD, Lillian Baker, 100, of Mechanicsville, departed this life on October 29, 2020. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Jesse E. Shackelford; her parents, Mary and Charlie Baker; and sister, Shirley Baker Absalom. She was a member of Shalom Baptist Church. Lillian and Jesse taught Western Square Dancing for 50 years. All services will be private. Online condolences can be left at www.monaghanfunerals.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.