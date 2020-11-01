SHACKELFORD, Lillian Baker, 100, of Mechanicsville, departed this life on October 29, 2020. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Jesse E. Shackelford; her parents, Mary and Charlie Baker; and sister, Shirley Baker Absalom. She was a member of Shalom Baptist Church. Lillian and Jesse taught Western Square Dancing for 50 years. All services will be private. Online condolences can be left at www.monaghanfunerals.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.