JOHNS, Jennie Davis, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James "Jimmy" Johns in 2013. She is survived by her two children, Dennis Johns of Raleigh, N.C. and Kathryn J. Clevenger (Bill) of Sevierville, Tenn.; her loving grandchildren, Lea Holbrook (Jason), Michael Liapis (Shari), Jenifer McKinney (Shayne), Jimmy Liapis, Peter Johns (Marianthi) and Angela Johns. She also has seven great-grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews; and a special goddaughter, Connie Barnes. She is also survived by her two loving sisters-in-law, Hazeline Davis and Joan Davis who she adored. She was also preceded in death by her six loving brothers and four beautiful sisters. She was a faithful servant of her church, Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond, Virginia. Her service included singing in the church choir for more than 50 years. Jennie was also a longtime devoted member of the Ladies Philoptohos Society and the Daughters of Penelope. She worked as a volunteer for the Cathedral's Greek festival and gave many years of service at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. "Yiayia," as she was known to her grandchildren, never missed an opportunity to attend their many special events. Along with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her special loves in life were her siblings and their spouses. She was totally devoted to them and they were her world. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave., where a Trisagion Prayer Service will be held 10:30 a.m. and a funeral ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Saints Constantine and Helen Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.