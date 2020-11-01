BARRETT, Richard Edward, Sr., of Hanover, Virginia, passed away on October 26, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born in Nomini Grove, Virginia, to the late Gladys Stowell and Julian E. Barrett Sr. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Virginia B. Blane; and a brother, J. Arthur Barrett.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carolyn Haley Barrett; and their son, Richard E. (Ted) Barrett Jr.; his daughter, Jenifer B. Saufley, her husband, Randy and their son, Ethan; his son, Jeffrey L. Barrett and his wife, Stephanie; his stepdaughter, Krista M. Davis, her husband, Keith, their son, Walker and their daughter, Grey; his stepson, Kenneth D. McArthur Jr., his son, T. and his daughter, Millie. Living siblings are Margaret B. Carter, Mary B. Blaylock, Julian E. Barrett and wife, Shirley, Marjorie B. Jewell and husband, Ron, Barbara B. Jackson and husband, Gordon. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
The youngest boy of nine children, son of farmers from the Northern Neck, Richard learned early on that hard work, determination and a bit of luck was a combination for success. His entrepreneurial spirit was evident through his tomato farming, raising of animals and membership in the Future Farmers of America. Growing up on a working farm laid the foundation for the work ethic that embodied who he was to the end.
Richard spent a number of years in the lumber industry before pursuing his dream of founding and running his own lumber and specialty pallet business, BC Wood Products, Inc. His success with his business was respected in the industry and for many years, he was an active member in the Virginia Forest Products Association. He served as an executive director of VFPA and in 2016, was recognized for his exemplary leadership and service by being awarded a lifetime membership to the association. He was also involved with the National Wooden Pallet and Container Association. In 2000, when a potentially crippling fire ignited in his manufacturing plant, many believed that the company would close. But Richard and his wife, Carolyn worked night and day to rebuild and continue providing the quality products to their clients. Richard considered this experience to be one of the most challenging in his life, and for many years used it as an example of how perseverance and hard work pay off.
In 1992, the Barretts embarked on a renovation of the historic property, Dundee, in Hanover. For 28 years, Richard enjoyed the beauty of the property by walking the paths, hunting deer, turkey and upland birds, and cultivating his garden, sharing fresh vegetables with friends and family. He hosted many groups of hunters and enjoyed sharing stories over a homemade bowl of oyster stew and a glass of honey bourbon. Bringing folks to his beloved Dundee brought him joy and pride. He forever left his mark on this beautiful part of rural Virginia.
His whole life, Richard was an avid hunter and active conservationist. Because of his love of the sport, he traveled many places, such as Argentina, Canada and South Dakota. But his favorite hunting grounds were always at Dundee. He was an enthusiastic member of the Newtown Hunt Club and Boulware Shooting Society, and will be remembered for his accurate shot with .20 gauge and his colorful embroidered corduroys.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123 or at cancer.org
. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.