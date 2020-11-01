BASKERVILLE, Angela, departed this life October 24, 2020. Angela leaves to cherish her memory her four daughters, DaTezia, Soas-DaShuad, Adonta and Nyzia; six grandchildren, TeAsia, Patrick, Khalil, Elizah, Tatiyana and SaRirah; her mother, Irene P. Baskerville; two sisters, Tanya Lavette and Lakisha; one brother, John Jr.; six aunts, five uncles, one great-aunt, several nieces and nephews, many cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.