Brenda Ann Frierson
FRIERSON, Brenda Ann, 59, of Richmond, Va., departed this life October 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ernestine Frierson. She is survived by her three children, Lewis Frierson, Katrina Ann Frierson and Keith Frierson; daughter-in-law, Tonya T.; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild; boyfriend, Robert Carroway; and a host of family. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
U Will be miss
Clifford Mayfield
November 1, 2020