CARTER, Jesse Carlton, 83, of Kenbridge, Va., died October 28, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mildred Williams Carter. He was also married to the late Patsy Scearce Carter and Alice Phillips Carter. He is survived by his children, Patricia Daniel of Boydton, Va., Sheriff Timothy C. Carter and wife, Karen, of Shenandoah County, Va., Jay C. Carter of Crawfordville, Fla. and Jessica V. Carter of Baltimore, Md.; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Wayne E. Carter (Anne). Jesse was appointed Chief of Police for the town of Kenbridge in May of 1966 and was appointed Kenbridge Town Manager in September of 1968. Henceforth he held both positions simultaneously until his retirement on December 31, 2007. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Graveside services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. The family asks all persons attending to wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Lunenburg Health Service, Inc., P.O. Box 121, Victoria, Va. 23974, Kenbridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 556, Kenbridge, Va. 23944 or the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and Foundation, Inc., 880 Technology Park Drive, Suite 100, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkeandstaples.com
. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge in charge of arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.