MAHAM, Barton Earl "Bart," was born March 25, 1947 and died peacefully on October 30, 2020, in Mechanicsville, Virginia, at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clarence and Haven Maham, of Richmond, Virginia; and his nephew, Will Maham of St. Augustine, Florida. Bart is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Haven Bell (Joe) of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; brother, Gordon Maham (Sue) of Sandston, Virginia; sister, Geraldine McNamara (Gary) of High Point, North Carolina; brother, William Maham (Roxane) of Rural Hall, North Carolina; two grandsons, five nieces and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He was a lifelong resident of Mechanicsville and proudly attended Lee-Davis High School. The Richmond Times-Dispatch once printed an article about his fossil collection used for his high school project. Bart was passionate about life and had many interests. He loved politics, nature, sports, sports card collecting, photography, rocketry and the NASA space program. Back in the 1970s, he had the opportunity to meet and shake hands with Wernher von Braun at Richmond International Airport. An accomplished mechanic, he worked at Hawthorne VW, where he rebuilt engines and transmissions along with general maintenance. While there he held positions as a salesman, mechanic, service adviser and service manager. Bart served our country in the United States Army as an air traffic controller, serving at Yuma Proving Grounds in Yuma, Arizona. He was also stationed at Camp Humphreys, Pyeongtaek, South Korea, the Army's most active airbase in the Pacific, where he received the Korea Service Defense Medal. It was Bart's wish to be cremated and his ashes spread in a favorite location. He did not want a viewing or formal service and the family is honoring his wishes. We hope whatever your relationship with Bart was, when you think of him, you smile. Online condolences can be left at www.monaghanfunerals.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.