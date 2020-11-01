SHRADER, Diane Kelley, 73, of North Chesterfield, passed away peacefully at her home on October 27, 2020, with her husband and brother at her side.
Diane was born on December 19, 1946, in Roanoke and her family moved to live in Bland County, Va. Diane was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Dell. She is survived by her husband, Joe Shrader; her children, Cherie Allen (Bruce) and Paul Shrader III (Tonya); her grandchildren, Jacob, Nicole, Savannah, Rachel, Ce'ara, Kolbe and Dakota; siblings, John Kelley of Virginia, Joyce Young of Ohio and Kraig Kelley of Florida.
Diane and Joe met in high school and he was the love of her life since then. During her illness, he was relentless in his care of her as they battled this horrific disease of cancer together. Her brother, John was a daily visitor and a part of her care as well. Her caregivers from hospice also did a great job, especially Eduardo and Kim.
Diane retired from the Chesterfield Education Association after 25 years of service. While there, she met many phenomenal friends including the "Mint Julep Girls" and of course, she was one of them. They included Linda, Kerthy, Sue and Darleen. This group went out together many times socially for lunch, etc. but always on Kentucky Derby day who's was mint julep time!
Diane was also a part of a neighborhood group that called themselves the "Claudehart Clan." Other than Diane, there was Dianne Kelis, Erma Vingara and Brenda Taylor. All these ladies lived in close proximity for 45 to 50 years and always had each other's back. They enjoyed many happy times together. When Diane became ill, the others prepared food, goodie bags and helped in numerous ways including a multitude of prayers. Diane spoke lovingly of them and thought they were phenomenal.
Diane knew Jesus as her Lord and savior and encouraged her family to know him so they would all be together again one day.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in her honor to a charity of your choice
.
There will be a Celebration of Life service in Diane's memory at a later date yet to be determined.
Since this service will be later, the Shrader family would like to take this opportunity to send a heartfelt thank you to the many friends, near and far, who have sent well-wishes, cards, food and especially prayers. They have been invaluable. For online condolences see Diane's Facebook page.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.