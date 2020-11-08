STROUD, Billy, was born in Lenoir County, N.C. and graduated from East Duplin High School. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Shipe Stroud; daughters, Michelle Stroud, Melissa Mutter (David) and Pam Davis; his mother, Doris Stroud; sisters, Ola Jean Stroud (Jerry) and Gail Terry (Bo).He was preceded in death by his father, Ashley Eugene Stroud; and his sister, Betty Jean and wife, Barbara Jane Stroud; and mother-in-law, Nancy Ann Krause. He leaves behind seven grandsons, Heath, Wyatt, Nick, Tyler, Spencer, Sam and Davis. They will miss his bark of "Watch my dogs don't let them out." He considered his dogs as his fur babies. Harley and Hailey, who were his constant companions, will miss the rides and playing ball. I would be remiss if I didn't give a shout out to his brother-in-law, Bo-Terry, he would ask him what he wanted to drink and he would respond with "three fingers deep" and everybody would laugh.Billy was a strong Union supporter and active member of the IBEW for over 50 years. He retired as a journeyman electrician and welder in 2011 from Local 666. He leaves behind a large group of fellow electricians who he worked and traveled with as well as devoted friends. During this time, he also served as the Local President. He trained several apprentices who went on to become electricians. The times and stories that everyone could share would make your sides hurt from laughing so hard.He was assisted along this journey by many friends. I cannot say enough about his best friends, Bernie Sweeney and Kevin Harrison, who helped him deal with the changes taking place in his life due to his health. He was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge in Quarryville, Pa. He had recently returned to that lodge to show his grandson, Tyler his lodge because he was in the DeMolays and was there to spend a week learning the meaning and teachings of the Masonic Order. He was a member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge.Billy loved to watch and attend NASCAR races and his longtime favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt. He loved to ride his "Harley" and take long rides. He said he just felt free with the wind in his face and the power under his seat. The best times with Billy were when he got around other electricians and they would start swapping stories that they had experienced. Those days will be missed.There will be a Masonic ritual and sermon at 1 p.m. November 21, 2020.There will also be a Celebration of Life on November 21. They will take place at the hall for the Local IBEW 666 at 1 p.m., food and refreshments will be provided. The hall is located at 1400 Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs, Va. We ask that anyone wanting to send flowers or gifts to please make a donation to the ASPCA in his memory.