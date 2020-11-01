SCOTT, Bladen Hammock, Jr., 82, of Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020. Bladen was the son of Bladen Hammock Scott Sr. and Edith Balderson Scott. He was: an Elder, and an active member of Smyrna Christian Church in Bruington; an accomplished farmer; former President of the Richmond County Farm Bureau; former Chairman of the Richmond County Social Services; member of the Richmond County Democratic Committee; and an advocate for our local public schools. Bladen is survived by his wife, Barbara Crowe Scott; a son, David Hammock Scott (Debbie); a daughter, Michelle Scott Yeatman (Robert); four grandchildren, Jarrod Scott (Kathryn), Jonathan Scott, Tucker Yeatman (Haley) and Taylor Yeatman; and one great-grandson, Joshua Scott. He was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine N. Scott; and his brother, Malcolm M. Scott. Graveside services will be held at the Smyrna Christian Church cemetery in Bruington, at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020. The outdoor service is open to the public, but all are advised to interact in a COVID-19 friendly way, with masks required when not able to social distance with any outside of your household. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Bladen's honor, to Smyrna Christian Church, 3655 Powcan Road, Bruington, Va. 23023, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.