MENDENHALL, Jane Tiller, 66, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on October 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Eichlin Tiller; father, DeTeel Patterson Tiller; and husband, John Edwin Mendenhall. She is survived by her daughter, Jessie Elaine Mendenhall; son, Keene Edwin Mendenhall; brother, de Teel Patterson "Pat" Tiller; and in-laws, George Mendenhall Jr., Mary "Molly" Bradford Suling, her husband, Jeff Suling; two nieces, two nephews and their children. Jane was born in Arlington, Virginia on September 23, 1954, and graduated from George C. Marshall High School in Fairfax County in 1972. She received both bachelor's and master's degrees in Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1976 and 1982 respectively and was LCSW certified. She served for more than 30 years with the Refugee and Immigration Services Department of Commonwealth Catholic Charities, helping settle families from Vietnam and Cambodia into the Greater Richmond area. Later, she assumed responsibility within the organization becoming a Developmental Disabilities Waiver Specialist for children on the autism spectrum. She fought for her clients and wanted only the best for whom she worked with. She had a fiery passion for helping others, and her employment at Commonwealth Catholic Charities allowed her to do what she loved most. Among her other passions were vintage American classic films, classic and contemporary music, animals and enjoying her time at the ocean. She had an extraordinary drive to provide for her family. For years she had put in overtime at work so that her family could live a comfortable life. Her work ethic alone was one of her most impressive characteristics. She worked tirelessly so food could be put on the table. From her Cincinnati Chili to her Chicken Mole, she was truly the best in the kitchen. She had amazing cooking skills and loved to make exotic dishes for her family and friends. Jane was a marvelous wife, mother, cook and colleague to many. Her loving memory and warm smile will never be forgotten.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.