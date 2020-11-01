JOHNSON, Edward Patrick, III, 77, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away October 29, 2020. He was born October 22, 1943 in Richmond, Virginia. Known as "Pat" and "Ed" to friends and family, and "Papa" to his grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Patrick Johnson Jr. and Lillian Graves Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carole Walker Johnson; his brother, William Graves Johnson (Susan); daughter, Kelly Moore Graziosi (Dominick); son, Christopher M. Johnson; grandchildren, Paige Mellinger (Mark), Cameron Moore, Pasquale Graziosi, Marisa Graziosi and Diana Graziosi; and numerous cousins. Ed was a lifelong member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where he was a head usher for services, he was active in their food pantry and made many friends. He retired after 35 years as a sales representative at Richmond Plumbing and Heating Supplies and remained friends with many of his coworkers and customers. "Papa" was known to sneak a few treats to his canine grandchildren, Jack, Kira, Penny and Loki and will be forever missed. He also was a lifelong Redskins fan and enjoyed NASCAR collectibles. Ed was very social and enjoyed a good conversation. The family will receive friends at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, American Kidney Fund and/or a charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.