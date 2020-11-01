DUNN, Trudy Whitehurst, 68, of Midlothian, Va., received her wings on October 29, 2020. She was born on January 29, 1952 to the late Joseph and Christine Whitehurst. Trudy was a fighter. For over 19 years she battled breast cancer and in the end she won the fight. Ultimately she succumbed to complications from double pneumonia. She was always so caring and compassionate. She married the love of her life, S. Mark Dunn in 1981 and they raised five children together. Some of her greatest memories were family vacations at Ocean Isle Beach- her happy place. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, S. Mark Dunn; her children, Amy (Scott), Ron (Ericka), Jenifer (Lydon), Lindsey (Colby), Chris (Katie); 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
We will celebrate her life on November 4, at Woodlake United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. CDC guidelines are in effect. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses, https://gf.me/u/y6vivd
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.