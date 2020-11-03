STEINER, Charles, was 96 years old when he passed away on November 1, 2020. He was a beloved brother, uncle and son. Charles is survived by his sister, Rita; his nephew, David; niece, Linda; and three great-nephews and one niece, Michael, Alexandra, Jonathan and Brandon. He served as a flight navigator for the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He received his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Virginia Technical Institute. He went into business with his brother, Henry, sisters, Rita and Dina and his parents, Maurice and Ida, establishing Foodway Store in Mechanicsville, Va. He was a sculptor and painter. Fascinated by Native American culture and history throughout his life, his most prized sculpture is of Chief Plenty Coups of the Crow Nation, which was embraced by the Crow Nation and accepted by the Smithsonian Museum. He loved horses and owned registered quarter horses. Family was very important to him, and he kept in touch with many cousins throughout his life. Funeral services were held at Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn on November 2, 2020.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2020.