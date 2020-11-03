GEMMILL, Sherry A., 63, of Richmond, Va., passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2020. Predeceased by father, Jim Gemmill; and sister, Kathy L. Gemmill. Survived by mother, Shirley E. Gemmill; and longtime partner, Louise Boggs. Also survived by her relatives in New York, Colorado and Virginia. Sherry had led an active life, loving her summer home on the Rappahannock River and vacations in Florida. After working 34 years at Henrico County, she retired this summer to spend more time at the river. Sherry was a loving person who also wanted to help others and was a true animal lover. She was a member of Lakeside Methodist Church. Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Indian Rivers Humane Society in King William or to Hanover Human Society.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.