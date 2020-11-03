Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rodney Mullican
MULLICAN, Rodney, 55, of Highland Springs, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was a maintenance worker at Covenant Woods. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Mullican; and is survived by his wife, Kelly Mullican; and his father and stepmother, Jim and Barb Mullican. Services will be private at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.