MULLICAN, Rodney, 55, of Highland Springs, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was a maintenance worker at Covenant Woods. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Mullican; and is survived by his wife, Kelly Mullican; and his father and stepmother, Jim and Barb Mullican. Services will be private at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2020.