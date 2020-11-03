Menu
JONES, Calvin, Sr., age 85, of Richmond, departed this life October 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cora G. Jones. He is survived by one daughter, Caprice Hairston (Darrell); one son, Calvin Jones Jr. (Pamela); two granddaughters, Destiny Hairston and Kiara Jones; a host of cousins; one sister-in-law, Daisy Williams; one brother-in-law, Henderson D. Hicks Jr.; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery Wednesday, at 1 p.m. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2020.
