RAYMOND, Donald Keith, Sr., 88, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, October 30, 2020, after an unexpected illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Harold; infant sister, Doris; sister, Nancy; brother, Kenny; and his beloved daughter, Debra. Don is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara; sister, Shirley; daughter, Lisa (Tracy); son, Donnie; six grandchildren, Joey (Dee-Dee), Stephanie (Adam), Brian (Jessie), Kevin (Evelyn), Aaron and Jenna; and two great-grandchildren, Owen and Nolan. Don had been a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for over 60 years. He was able to serve in many capacities of the church, including clerk, Bishop, Sunday school teacher, Scouting Leader and genealogy work. Originally from Michigan, Don served in the Navy and later attained a business degree. After marrying, he and his wife moved to her home state of Virginia. He has worked for Firestone, CIT Finance, Ford Motor Credit and 20 years with Pier 1 Imports. Even after retirement he continued working. He and his wife were able to serve a volunteer 18-month mission for the church at the Richmond Storehouse, assisting those with food needs. Don loved fishing, westerns and mostly being around people. His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by friends and especially family. He and his family offer their sincere thanks for the care and comfort given to him by the many technicians, nurses and doctors both at Atlee Davita Dialysis Center and Memorial Regional Medical Center. A small graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. The family requests masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, the American Heart Association
or the charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 11, 2020.