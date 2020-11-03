Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Mary Fisher Payne
PAYNE, Mary Fisher, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart Allen Payne; her daughter, Juanita Payne Bradford; and her sister, Beatrice Fisher Pryor. She is survived by her son, Ronald S. Payne; her three daughters, Martha Bailey (Jerry), Linda Calhoun (Mike) and Jan Abernathey (Donald); her sister, Regina Pryor; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parham Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Mt. Gilead Baptist Church cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2020.
