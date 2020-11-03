Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Edward Ham
HAM, Charles Edward, 78, of Varina, went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Edward Ham Jr.; his father, Joseph W. Ham; his mother, Ellen Ham; and one brother, Joseph W. Ham Jr. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy (Loving) Ham; one daughter, Kristine H. Logan (Earl); one son, Timothy W. Ham (Dena); four grandsons, Zachary M. Logan (Trishelle), Mckenzie A. Logan, Lawson M. Logan, Carson J. Ham; three stepgrandchildren, Tiffany, Dustin, Chelsi; siblings, Eugene Ham and Dorothy Ann Burgess (John). Eddie was extremely blessed to be surrounded by a loving family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and he loved every one of them. He loved spending time with his family, he enjoyed good friends, good food and good music. Eddie and Dorothy are proud members of Mechanicsville Baptist Church. Pastor Tim Madison will be officiating the graveside service which is being held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Washington Memorial Park.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.