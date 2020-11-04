GRIFFIN, Roy V., 78, of King William, Va., formerly of Hoboken, Ga., passed away suddendly on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances A. Griffin; his parents, Rawleigh and Vermell Griffin; and a brother, Dr. Glynn Griffin. He is survived by his son, Phillip Griffin; and his grandson, Cole Griffin of King William. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Woodward (Jimmy); two nephews, Jim and Tim Woodard; a great-nephew, Mitch Woodard; two great-nieces, Molly and Raeleigh Woodard, all of Georgia. Roy's passions were his job as a lumber broker, his son and grandson and spending as much time possible at the river. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va., where the family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow in Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.