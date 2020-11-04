MURPHY, Robert "Bob" S., died peacefully in his sleep on October 31, 2020, in the presence of his loving family and friends. He was born in Crewe, Va., on February 17, 1936, to Katherine Kelley and John Berman Murphy, who preceded him in death; as did his brother, Jack Murphy (Alice); and his beloved grandson, Daniel Scott Shortt.
Bob graduated from Crewe High School in 1953 and the University of Richmond in 1957, married MaryKay Catlin of Farmville, Va. in 1956 and joined the General Electric Co.'s Financial Management Program in Owensboro, Ky., where two beautiful daughters, Kathryn Wells and Lynn Kelley were born. Following completion of the FMP program, he served successive assignments in Decatur, Ill. (1963) and Portsmouth/Newport News, Va. (1969).
His son, Bob Jr., debuted there in 1973 while Bob Sr. was working at NASA-Langley on the successful VIKING'75 launch and 1976 bicentennial Mars landings, for which he received the NASA Public Service Award.
Following retirement from GE, he and MaryKay moved to Richmond to rejoin their family. Bob is survived by his loving wife, MaryKay Murphy; daughters, Kathryn Wells Shortt (Mike) of Charlotte, N.C. and Lynn Murphy Tucker (John); and son, Bob Jr. (Katie) of Richmond; four 'fab' grandsons, Andy Shortt (Cass), Matt Shortt (Bobbi Jo), J.T Tucker IV (Makenna) and Michael Tucker (Karen); and four cherished great-grandchildren, Avery Elizabeth Shortt, Cole Andrew Shortt, Asher Holland Shortt and Liam Wells Shortt. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation should be made to your favorite charity
